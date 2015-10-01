Empower Achieves 40% Emiratisation In Its Senior Management In 2019 #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Empower Achieves 40% Emiratisation In Its Senior Management In 2019
(8 December 2019)

  

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, revealed that it has achieved 40% Emiratisation in its senior management, and 33% in its middle management. Empower also highlighted that 15% of company’s 750 employees are Emiratis, out of which 48% are female Emirati employees and 52% are male Emirati employees. This supports gender balance in the work environment and attracts young Emirati talents, to work in the district cooling sector.

This comes within the framework of Empower's commitment to enhance the role of Emirati talents in driving economic development by increasing the number of employees working in the district cooling sector in line with the UAE Vision 2021.

Empower strives to participate in employment fairs at universities and educational and training institutes, under the supervision of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department. This is part of its keenness to attract the best Emirati talents, to work in the region's leading and vital district cooling sector.

“Empower supports the roadmap adopted by the UAE cabinet, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to increase the number of young Emirati talents at Empower, year after year,” said Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

“Empower's integrated system and strategic plan contribute to achieving the UAE Government's strategic vision, which aims to increase Emiratisation and achieve annual rate amounting to 4%, by encouraging nationals to engage in all critical sectors,” added Bin Shafar.

“Emiratisation is an essential part of Empower's recruitment strategy since its inception, as we believe in the importance of investing in Emirati talents. Empower supports the UAE’s comprehensive development plan, and contributes to achieving top positions in global indicators,” continued Bin Shafar.

Bin Shafar stressed that Empower is also committed on empowering Emirati women and supporting their professional development in the district cooling sector, in line with the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership to support women as partners in the development process.

Empower provides district cooling services to more than 1,090 buildings, catering to more than 100,000 customers. The company operates more than 1.43 Million Refrigeration Tons (RT), providing environmentally friendly district cooling services to large-scale real estate developments, such as Bluewaters, Jumeirah Group, Business Bay, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai International Financial Centre, Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Ibn Battuta Mall, Discovery Gardens, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai World Trade Centre Residences and Dubai Design District, International Media Production Zone and others.

