The World Aviation Safety Summit which opened today in Dubai, highlighted that cross-industry collaboration remains a priority in ensuring safety for the sector, both regionally and globally. Stakeholder consensus, more regulatory feedback and greater measurement and analysis tools were all positioned as critical areas of increased focus for the industry. Saood Kankazar, Executive Director, Air Transport and International Affairs Sector, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, DCAA, commented on how the DCAA remains committed to working with all the key stakeholders in the region to improve safety. He also stressed the importance of adopting cutting-edge technologies to enhance safety in the sector and the necessity of having a just culture within the industry. Vangelis Demosthenous, Founder, Kratis, said, "Collaboration is not an option, it is a must. We cannot have a safe system without cross-industry collaboration. An airport alone cannot claim that it can guarantee safety in aviation without working with all the different stakeholders in the sector." Capt. Mark Burtonwood, Senior Vice President, Group Safety, Emirates, focused on the importance of below-the-wing activity and ground-handling safety approaches, as well as above the wing. Turbulence was presented as a challenge, especially with the increasing volume of air traffic and environmental changes. Gareth Lloyd Evans, Manager, Flight Operations Risk, Emirates, explained that the industry needs to continue to focus on improving safety approaches to dealing with turbulence, both in the region and globally. He also spoke about the importance of having a proactive risk management system and analysing case studies and real-life examples. Evans demonstrated how the Bowtie barrier methodology is used to visualise and improve complex risks. The session displayed how new safety risk assessment methods are being introduced to deal with complex challenges in an increasingly digital world. The World Aviation Safety Summit 2019 has returned to Dubai this year for its seventh edition. The event brings together local and international stakeholders and provides them with a platform to review and examine the implementation of cutting-edge aviation safety procedures and future-proof regulatory frameworks. Attendees and participants include officials from regulatory authorities, airline operators, airport operators, aircraft manufacturers, pilot associations, safety organisations and air traffic control service providers.