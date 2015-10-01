dnata Demonstrates Excellence In Safety; Awarded IATA’s ISAGO Registration In Brazil #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
dnata Demonstrates Excellence In Safety; Awarded IATA’s ISAGO Registration In Brazil
(10 December 2019)

  

dnata has marked an important milestone in its ongoing commitment to safety and security in Brazil. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) awarded dnata Brazil the IATA Safety Audit for Ground Operations (ISAGO) Registration, following the successful completion of a comprehensive audit of the company and its ground-handling operations at Guararapes–Gilberto Freyre International Airport (REC).

“We are delighted to be awarded IATA’s ISAGO Registration in Brazil,” said Ricardo Morrison, CEO, dnata Brazil. “Safety is a fundamental tenet of our operations. We are committed to achieving the highest industry standards, and consistently promote a safe culture through systematic processes, training and leadership communications. We continue to invest in our people, processes and technology to deliver world-class safety and services for our customers and their passengers.”

dnata provides ramp, passenger handling and security services to more than 30 airlines at 26 airports in Brazil. The company’s customer-oriented team in the country consists of over 4,000 local aviation professionals, who ensure the smooth operations of more than 220,000 flights a year.

ISAGO is an audit program for ground-handling companies serving airlines at airports covering the areas of organization and management, load control, passenger and baggage handling, aircraft handling and loading and aircraft ground movement. It offers benefits to airlines, ground handlers, regulatory as well as airport authorities. These include safer ground operations, fewer accidents and injuries, elimination of redundant audits, reduced costs, less damage and fewer audits, a uniform audit process and harmonized standards, improved safety oversight, harmonized auditor training and qualifications, improved quality standards, and enhanced understanding of high-risk areas within ground operations.

