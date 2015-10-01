Dubai Future Foundation Employs AI Tech To Attract Talent #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Dubai Future Foundation Employs AI Tech To Attract Talent
(11 December 2019)

  

The Dubai Future Foundation, DFF, has adopted a new technology solution 'HireVue' that employes artificial intelligence to enhance its talent acquisition process.

This latest development, the Foundation said in a statement, makes DFF the foundation the first government entity in the UAE to embrace advanced technology within human resources management.

"By adopting this advanced technology, the foundation aims to enhance productivity, improve performance levels, reduce the effort and time required to evaluate applicants, and accelerate recruitment processes," the statement added.

Commenting on the announcement, Azzah Al Sharhan, DFF Chief of Corporate Affairs, noted that artificial intelligence technologies have entered into most government sectors and contributed to a qualitative leap in various fields of business, which calls for further employment of advanced technology in upgrading various economic sectors and government services.

"Dubai Future Foundation is a pioneer in adopting advanced technologies and keeping abreast with global trends that are shaping the future, to further position Dubai as a hub for innovation and technology, and an ideal destination for talents and innovative minds. Employing advanced technologies in various areas of work, such as HireVue within the recruitment process at the foundation, is a testament to our efforts toward attracting the right talents," she added.

According to the Foundation, HireVue reduces the number of steps involved in recruitment and transforms a long hiring journey into a set of smart interactive assessment tests designed in partnership with experts in industrial psychology at the University College London. The team, in collaboration with Harvard's Kennedy School, also evaluated the long-term positive and negative effects of this technology.

Kevin Parker, HireVue’s Chairman and CEO, said, "It’s exciting that the Dubai Future Foundation is encouraging the use of validated science and technology to bring in the best talent that will contribute towards building and designing the future of the city."

An artificial-intelligence based tool, HireVue Assessments test candidates job-related competencies and cognitive skills in seven languages in only 30 minutes, using tens of thousands of data points analysed together for accurate evaluation.

Through HireVue, candidates' professional experience, IQ, memory, mathematical and problem-solving skills are assessed.

