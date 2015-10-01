|
The only Pilates studio in the UAE to offer The Fletcher Method of Pilates will be hosting a Matwork Teacher Training course from the 14th to the 18th of January, 2020. The PAD is bringing in Deborah Mendoza, Director of Education at Fletcher Pilates, from Fletcher Pilates HeadQuarters in Tucson, Arizona, to conduct the 5 day course.
Shaazia Qureishi Kanchwala, co-founder of The PAD, is the only certified instructor of The Fletcher Pilates Method in the UAE.
The course will include Mat 1, Mat 2 and Mat 3 training at the studio in The Greens. Founded in 1999 by Ron Fletcher, a student of Joseph Pilates, Fletcher Pilates is a world renowned classical school of pilates.
“The Fletcher Percussive Breath is the core of the method and it sets the Fletcher Pilates method apart from other forms of Pilates,” said Shaazia Qureishi Kanchwala, co-founder of The PAD. “It requires fully developing and training your lungs to use their full capacity while moving through Pilates exercises which helps improve posture and recruit core muscles.”
In addition to the classical Pilates exercises, the Fletcher method also offers full movement programmes using the Spine Corrector, Towelwork, Barrework and Floorwork.
Located in The Greens, the modern fitness studio will also be offering Fletcher Pilates classes, cardio dance classes, post-natal movement sessions and other classes designed to target the entire body by highly trained fitness coaches.
The current class schedule is available on The PAD’s website, fitness enthusiasts can book a session by calling 04 294 1745. The PAD is located in 906, Onyx Tower 1, The Greens.