The PAD To Host The UAE’s First And Only Specialised Fletcher Pilates Training #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Download our Media Kit

Restaurants

Education


 





Home / News /
   

The PAD To Host The UAE’s First And Only Specialised Fletcher Pilates Training
(14 December 2019)
Yasmin Karachiwala’s Pilates and Dance Studio is the only pilates studio in the UAE to offer the "Fletcher Pilates Matwork" teacher training


  

The only Pilates studio in the UAE to offer The Fletcher Method of Pilates will be hosting a Matwork Teacher Training course from the 14th to the 18th of January, 2020. The PAD is bringing in Deborah Mendoza, Director of Education at Fletcher Pilates, from Fletcher Pilates HeadQuarters in Tucson, Arizona, to conduct the 5 day course.

Shaazia Qureishi Kanchwala, co-founder of The PAD, is the only certified instructor of The Fletcher Pilates Method in the UAE.

The course will include Mat 1, Mat 2 and Mat 3 training at the studio in The Greens. Founded in 1999 by Ron Fletcher, a student of Joseph Pilates, Fletcher Pilates is a world renowned classical school of pilates.

“The Fletcher Percussive Breath is the core of the method and it sets the Fletcher Pilates method apart from other forms of Pilates,” said Shaazia Qureishi Kanchwala, co-founder of The PAD. “It requires fully developing and training your lungs to use their full capacity while moving through Pilates exercises which helps improve posture and recruit core muscles.”

In addition to the classical Pilates exercises, the Fletcher method also offers full movement programmes using the Spine Corrector, Towelwork, Barrework and Floorwork.

Located in The Greens, the modern fitness studio will also be offering Fletcher Pilates classes, cardio dance classes, post-natal movement sessions and other classes designed to target the entire body by highly trained fitness coaches.

The current class schedule is available on The PAD’s website, fitness enthusiasts can book a session by calling 04 294 1745. The PAD is located in 906, Onyx Tower 1, The Greens.

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
1279
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Daily Guide

 

Interesting Links


Revive Spa

AvaTrade

International Humanitarian City

www.dubairestaurantsguide.com

Bayzat - Health Insurance UAE

Corporate Gifts

Middle East News



Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance