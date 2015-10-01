RTA Launches In-House Knowledge Enrichment Programme #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Download our Media Kit

Restaurants

Education


 





Home / News /
   

RTA Launches In-House Knowledge Enrichment Programme
(15 December 2019)
The step is part of a strategy to maximise employees accumulated knowledge and realise the concept of ’Learning Organisation


  

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched a ‘Knowledge Enrichment’ programme to identify employees’ knowledge and encourage them to share their expertise with their colleagues. The step is part of a strategy to maximise employees accumulated knowledge and realise the concept of ‘Learning Organisation.’

“The programme aims to identify the expertise of current employees by designating certain employees as experts in their respective fields of knowledge. RTA seeks to capitalise on such expertise and share it with other employees in a bid to broaden the scope of education and knowledge,” said Nasser Abu Shehab, CEO of Strategy and Corporate Governance, RTA.

“The programme consists of field and professional knowledge tracks, each has three levels corresponding to the cognitive abilities of nominated employees. A knowledge assessment card will be used to assess nominees where points will be assigned to each criterion fulfilled, such as research capabilities, leadership skills and certificates of relevance.

“After joining the programme, members will be assessed by other criteria including knowledge-sharing efforts and plans, knowledge-related initiatives, qualifications obtained through assessment courses, professional certificates, viable improvement proposals made, and studies published in RTA’s Scientific Research Award or other academic magazines, among others.

“To encourage knowledge sharing, programme members will be celebrated and rewarded for their excellent efforts. The programme contributes to realising the seventh Principle of Dubai Government ‘A Land for Talent’ aimed to turn Dubai into a rich environment for talented and skilled individuals to boost community development,” concluded Abu Shehab.

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
1157
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Daily Guide

 

Interesting Links


Revive Spa

AvaTrade

International Humanitarian City

www.dubairestaurantsguide.com

Bayzat - Health Insurance UAE

Corporate Gifts

Middle East News



Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance