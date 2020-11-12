DLD Launches Its Real Estate Bulletin ’Real Estate Updates’ #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
DLD Launches Its Real Estate Bulletin ’Real Estate Updates’
(27 October 2020)

  

The real estate bulletin issued by Dubai Land Department (DLD) under the name ‘Real Estate Updates’revealedthat Dubai’s real estate market has maintained its appeal among local and international investors, despite the unexpected effects imposed by COVID-19.

Of the most prominent data cited in the bulletin to consolidate this fact was the entry of 10,728 new investors to the market, representing 70% of the total number of investors throughout the first nine months of 2020.

As another indication of the market's vitality during the period covered by the bulletin, DLD reported that 369,055 Ejaricontracts were registered from January to the end of September 2020, 52% of which were renewed Ejari contracts and 48% were new ones.

In the same context, AED 50 billion were deposited into the real estate market as transactions and mortgages, resulting in AED 706 million in real estate brokers’ commissions during the first nine months of 2020.

The bulletin highlighted the top five areas for investor attractiveness. In villa sales, Al Hebiah Fourth, Wadi Al Safa 5, Al Yelayiss 2, Madinat Al Matar, and Wadi Al Safa 7 topped the list, while BurjKhalifa, NaddHessa, Al Hebiah First, Al Barsha South Fourth, and Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid surpassed other areas in terms of apartment sales.

