DEWA Meets 107 International Start-Ups Participating In Cohort 8 Of Dubai Future Accelerators Programme
(9 November 2020)

  

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, met with 107 start-ups from around the world in a virtual seminar held by Dubai Future Foundation for companies participating in Cohort 8 of the Dubai Future Accelerators Programme.

DEWA’s team presented the challenge for start-ups to develop innovative solutions to consolidate data across DEWA’s platforms to support decision-making.

"Thanks to the vision and directives of the wise leadership, the UAE, for the 5th consecutive year, has maintained its first position in the Arab world in the Global Innovation Index, GII, 2020, which is issued by the World Intellectual Property Organisation, WIPO, Cornell University and INSEAD," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, adding that Dubai has become a destination for the biggest technology organisations around the world.

"The Dubai Future Accelerators Programme’s results over the past years underline its role, as a pioneering platform that brings together start-ups from all around the world to work with the Dubai government organisations to develop solutions to their challenges.

"We are committed to supporting and encouraging start-ups to develop innovative solutions to the current and future challenges in all DEWA’s work," he noted.

Since its launch in 2016, DEWA has participated in seven rounds of the Dubai Future Accelerators programme. It has evaluated over 400 start-ups, developed 16 pilot projects and is currently developing five more innovative pilot projects related to its services, digital transformation and smart infrastructure.

