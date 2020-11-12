Dubai Airport Freezone Authority (DAFZA) welcomed a senior economic delegation from Israel. The visit aims to discuss the prospects for strategic relations in various fields to encourage and increase foreign investment flows. This initiative will enhance joint action to explore promising opportunities that await DAFZA and the Israeli economic and commercial entities represented in the delegation. His Excellency Dr. Mohammad Al Zarooni, Director General of DAFZAalong with senior officials welcomed the delegation, which was led by Uriel Lynn, President of The Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce and President of the Tel-Aviv & Central Israel Chamber of Commerce. The Israeli delegation included also a number of high-ranking officialssuch asDavid Castel, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Haifa and the North, Amir Shani, Vice President Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce and Ze'ev Lavie, VP International Relations & Business DevelopmentFederation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce. It also includes Adiv Baruch, Chairman of the Israeli export and International Cooperation Institute, GadiAriely, Director General of the Israel Export & International Cooperation Institute, Ron Tomer, President manufacturers association of Israel, HagaiEdri,VP SME & Government Relations at Manufacturers Association of Israel (MAI) and Avshalom "Abu" Vilan, Secretary General, Israel Farmers Federation. The two sides discussed the foundations for cooperation and the ways to benefit from the commercial and investment opportunities provided by the UAE, the Emirate of Dubai and the free zone. This initiative comes in line with the memorandum of understanding the Dubai Airport Free Zone Authority recently signed with the Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce. The members of the Israeli delegation attended a presentation that highlights the most important strategic projects and initiatives led by the free zone. During the presentation, they discussed areas of potential cooperation between the two sides. The projects includes Dubai CommerCity, the first e-commerce free zone in the region, which aims to elevate Dubai’s position as a regional hub for e-commerce and to be home to the e-commerce system in the region. For its part, the Israeli delegation showcased the services and opportunities provided by the Israeli infrastructure to companies in the UAE, which would enhance the benefits provided to the companies based in the free zone. The services aims to support the companies’operations in the region and across the world, as well as its regional expansion efforts. His Excellency Dr. Mohammad Al Zaroonisaid: “The visit of the Israeli economic and commercial delegation comes in a new and vital harmony for the business community ties between Dubai and Israel. Dubai's economy is open to global markets and distinguished by its strategic location and an environment that stimulates investment and trade for growth and prosperity, especially through free zones, which are an essential tributary to activating and revitalizing global trade and supply chains,” “This visit paves the way for expanding cooperation frameworks in several different fields. Dafza seeks with the various entities represented in the Israeli delegation to create a competitive business environment and support it to grow and prosper in a way that benefits all parties.” Al Zarooni added. The signed MoU establishes an important stage of cooperation between the two sides.As part of the agreement, DAFZA will promote the Emirate of Dubai as a global trade centre and a vital business environment for Israeli companies. FICC will also encourage Israeli companies to participate inthe business events. It will also provide them with the required information to promote DAFZA as an ideal destination for business growth across the globe.