Summary Of Weekly Real Estate Transactions For The Week Ending 12 November 2020.
(14 November 2020)

  

The real estate and properties transactions valued at AED 2.8billion in total during the week ending 12 November 2020. The sum of transactions was 1,139.

29 plots were sold for AED 215.87 million, 764 apartments and villas were sold for AED 1.34 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Al Thanayah Fourth sold for AED 43.25 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 21 million in Al Merkadh, and a land sold for AED 43.25 million in Al Thanayah Fourth in third place.

Nad Al Shiba Third recorded the most transactions for this week by 6 sales transactions worth AED 15.6 million, followed by Al Merkadh with 6 sales transactions worth AED 80.49 million, and Nad Al Shiba First with 4 sales transactions worth AED 19 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 158 million in Marsa Dubai, a was second in the list sold for AED 121 million in Al Goze Industrial Third, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 96 million in Business Bay.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 1 billion, with the highest being a land in Jumeirah Second, mortgaged for AED 210 million.

69 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 261 million.

