Hamdan Bin Mohammed Meets Leaders Of Major Global Companies On Sidelines Of Dubai Fitness Challenge
Hamdan Bin Mohammed Meets Leaders Of Major Global Companies On Sidelines Of Dubai Fitness Challenge
(16 November 2020)

  

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, today met with leaders of major global companies operating in Dubai on the sidelines of a corporate cycling trial for the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) 2020, and joined them on a 20 km cycling tour of the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex. The meeting underscores Dubai’s strong ties with major international companies across sectors.

During the event, His Highness reaffirmed Dubai’s commitment to the private sector, and emphasised the critical role it plays in the emirate’s accelerated recovery and future growth strategies, as it seeks to capitalise on a first-mover advantage fortified by its internationally recognised response to the current pandemic.

The corporate event - comprising of more than 30 preeminent business figures representing global tech giants, venture capitalists, real estate developers, consultancies and retail trailblazers - was an opportunity to bring together decision makers and captains of industry around a shared goal of promoting active and healthy wellbeing – a notion increasingly adopted by businesses to support employee wellness and boost productivity.

The interaction underlines Dubai's commitment to provide a high-growth platform for businesses from across the world and a productive environment and high-quality lifestyle for global professionals. The business leaders who participated in the meeting expressed their deep appreciation for the support extended by Dubai and its leadership for the growth of the private sector. They stressed that the keen interest of the Crown Prince of Dubai in engaging with them is clear evidence of the priority that Dubai places on strengthening its partnership with the private sector and expanding cooperation with leading global institutions as part of the emirate’s strategic goals and vision for innovation-driven growth.

Dubai continues to enhance its global standing as a leading business, lifestyle and tourism destination through progressive and diverse initiatives to promote business attractiveness, inclusiveness and the attraction of talent, including the recently announced Virtual Working Programme and significant legislation updates.

