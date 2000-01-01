Under the framework of implementing recent decrees issued by His Highness Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, the Council has started conducting competency and personality assessment tests for the supervisors and administrators working with sports clubs, and football and sports companies in Dubai. The tests, which will continue until November 26, are being conducted in cooperation with the Competency Assessment Centre of Dubai Government Human Resources Department, and more than 200 administrators and supervisors working with different teams at the clubs and sports companies have been nominated by their organisation for the tests. These tests represent the first phase in a series of measures aimed at developing the administrative staff working at Dubai clubs and sports companies, in order to optimise the investment of human resources, enhance the work atmosphere and create a positive relationship between the clubs and families, which will attract more people to these facilities, help promote sports among the community and increase the pool of Emirati sports talents. The tests are the first of their kind in the sports sector and designed to help contribute to the development of administrative work in clubs and sports companies, and prepare employees for the next stage of their career as well as the challenges that he is likely to face, not just at work but in all spheres of life. After the completion of the tests and reviewing the results and recommendations, teams from Dubai Sports Council will present and explain the 'Job Behaviour Guide for Supervisors and Administrators, which has been prepared by the Council for distribution among the staff at sports clubs, companies and academies in Dubai. The Council will also organise workshops, training programs and lectures for supervisors and administrators throughout the sports season, with the aim of updating them about the latest and global best practises in dealing with athletes of differences ages, as well as other development and trends in all other spheres of their work.