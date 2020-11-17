In a new vote of confidence in the prospects of Dubai’s capital markets, the Dubai Financial Market, DFM, International Investor Roadshow 2020 has successfully reinforced links between equity and fixed income issuers in Dubai and leading investment institutions in the US, UK and Asia. The event included 162 One-on-One meetings with senior representatives of 61 international funds managing approximately US$ 3.5 trillions of assets. The first virtual round of the event was organised in collaboration with HSBC and witnessed the largest participation in its history from companies listed on Dubai’s capital markets as well as international investment institutions that are looking to diversify on both sectoral and geographical levels. The two-days Roadshow has been concluded on Tuesday, 17 November 2020, enabling 37 senior representatives of 15 equity and debt issuers to showcase their respective companies’ business developments, growth strategies and resiliency in countering repercussions of the COVID-19. It has also attracted significant participation from international institutions looking to strengthen their presence on the market and seize its diversified and lucrative investment opportunities. The DFM has recently expanded its product offering including the equity futures and ETFs. Moreover, the market is the listing venue for leading companies representing pivotal and growing sectors. These efforts are pivotal to further attract investments to capital markets in Dubai. Essa Kazim, Chairman of DFM, said: "International investors maintain their active participation in Dubai capital markets, whether in terms of trading activity or ownership. Our markets are amongst the most welcoming and supporting in the region for international investors’ presence. Within this context, the Roadshow’s significant success conveyed international institutions’ new vote of confidence in the prospects of our markets and its diversified asset classes. The Roadshow has delivered a strong message that international institutions, equity and fixed income alike, are striding to further participate on the market, attracted by its world-class infrastructure, diversified opportunities, dynamism and sustainability as well as the global status of the economy of the UAE and Dubai." The DFM has attracted 1952 new international investors this year till end of October including 1531 retails investors and 421 institutional investors. This lifts the total number of international investors registered on the market by end of October to 310,316 investors including 303,374 retail and 6942 institutional. International investors accounted for 51 percent of trading activity while institutions accounted for 44 percent. Hassan Al Serkal, CEO of DFM, said: "The Roadshow included 162 One-on-One meetings with representatives of 61 leading institutions in a clear indication on international investors’ enthusiasm to further participate in our market. Our issuers are similarly eager to fortify links with current and potential investors. We are committed to reinforce this mutual interest through international investors roadshows and other IR initiatives. During the 2020 round, we have expanded the geographical coverage to include institutions in Asia and not only in the US and UK as the case in previous events. We plan to include dual listing issuers in the future in order to put them on the radar of international institutions and further enhance our IR excellence program that we have been successfully implementing over the past years." Abdulfattah Sharaf, Group General Manager, Chief Executive Officer, UAE & Head of International, HSBC Bank Middle East Limited, said: "We were delighted with the response to this year’s DFM roadshow, with investors eager to understand how some of the most dynamic and innovative companies in the Middle East are not only managing the impact of the COVID-19 crisis but also how they are preparing to build back better in the months and years ahead."