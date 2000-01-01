Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), the annual citywide celebration of fitness and wellness, has reconnected communities and fostered engagement across society, thanks to robust partnerships that have created diverse opportunities for everyone to stay motivated throughout the month. The fourth edition of the Challenge this year continues to welcome people of all ages, abilities and fitness levels to commit to 30 minutes of daily activity with an exciting programme of physical and virtual sessions. DFC’s commitment to an all-inclusive participation underpins its ongoing efforts to increase collaboration with partners across the public and private sectors, leveraging all efforts to help make Dubai the most active city in the world. The 2020 programme comes to life through key partnerships, bringing three dedicated Fitness Villages, ten community-centric Fitness Hubs, more than 200 virtual sessions and over 2,000 classes across 150 locations throughout the month. The entities helping DFC strengthen the spirit of the community this year include organisers Dubai Tourism and Dubai Sports Council; presenting partners DP World, Emirates NBD and Mai Dubai; association partners Dubai Chamber, Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai Municipality, Emirates, Etisalat, Fitbit and Shamal – Kite Beach; official partners Arabian Radio Network (ARN), Aster Hospitals and Clinics, Barakat, Daman, IMG World of Adventures, Shield ME and Talabat; and government partners Event Security Committee, Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai Police, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Ministry of Education and Roads & Transport Authority (RTA). His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive for Emirates Airline & Group, commented: “We are pleased to support the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) for the fourth consecutive year. Health is high on the agenda in 2020, and we all have the opportunity to improve our physical and mental wellbeing through leading more active and healthy lifestyles. Good health is priceless and the best protection against a wide range of health and medical conditions. We are confident that Dubai Fitness Challenge has turned inspiration into participation, once again creating a positive impact when it comes to the health and wellbeing of our employees, their families and the wider community in Dubai.” Dubai Sports Council (DSC), a government organiser of DFC for the fourth year in a row, has assisted with the organisation of DFC - in particular, supporting with the packed calendar of events and activities across the city. His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, said: “Launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, Dubai Fitness Challenge has become one of the most anticipated events on our calendar, and a mascot of Dubai’s ever-growing dedication to physical and mental wellbeing. Every section of our community – young and old, men and women and people of determination have embraced this pioneering initiative, and its goals. Last year, we saw more than 1.1 million residents and visitors take in the month-long Challenge, including more than 70,000 in the historic Dubai Run 30x30 on Sheikh Zayed Road. More than 13,000 events and activities were part of the 2019 Dubai Fitness Challenge. The world has changed a lot since then because of COVID-19, but we are excited to have brought back another edition of this unique fitness challenge. Dubai Sports Council is proud to partner with the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM), and together we hope to achieve the lofty goals of Dubai as a city of sport, happiness and physical activity.” Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and Mai Dubai are making a pledge once again to inspire everyone to take on a healthier and more active lifestyle. His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA and Chairman of Mai Dubai, commented: “Dubai has always invested in the wellbeing of its people and continues to support various initiatives to promote healthier lifestyles in the community. Mai Dubai is synonymous with fitness and a more active, healthier lifestyle. We strive to achieve the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, to provide potable water according to the highest international standards and make Dubai the happiest and healthiest city for both residents and visitors. We are proud to be the Official Partner of Dubai Fitness Challenge in its fourth edition to promote health and spread enthusiasm and sports across Dubai for its residents and visitors. Mai Dubai supports an active lifestyle to wider audiences, staying true to its vision and mission. Apart from promoting a positive environment that enhances the health and happiness of the community in Dubai, sporting events like Dubai Fitness Challenge also emphasises the need to cultivate positive thinking. Furthermore, such endeavours foster a spirit of tolerance, coherence and inclusiveness among different segments of society.” His Excellency Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality said that the Dubai Fitness Challenge launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has achieved remarkable results in the past years in spreading a sports culture among the citizens as well as residents of the country as it encourages everyone to practice a healthy life. He added: “The initiative that includes a set of challenges and regular sports competitions, provides a happy, healthy and productive work environment for employees, and helps in establishing healthy living concepts, and encourages them to follow this type of lifestyle and strengthen their fitness continuously throughout the year. The initiative aims to encourage both male and female participants to play sports and participate in competitive events that support healthy living quality, away from the usual routine and activate their bodies and minds. This will positively affect the outcome and results of their work performance as it will increase their productivity and make them feel happy and create a feeling of belongingness to the place where they work.”