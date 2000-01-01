Campaign To End Violence Against Women To Launch In Dubai #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Download our Media Kit

Restaurants

Education


 





Home / News /
   

Campaign To End Violence Against Women To Launch In Dubai
(24 November 2020)

  

The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children is launching its sixth violence against women campaign in the UAE, in conjunction with the global UNiTE to End Violence against Women campaign launched by the Secretary-General of the United Nations.

The 16 day campaign will run from November 25th (International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women) to December 10th (Human Rights Day).

The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children said in a statement that the campaign seeks to shed light on the importance of women's mental health especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, which have brought about a work-life imbalance resulting in "certain emotional, mental and in some cases other types of abuse being inflicted on women" by those around them.

The campaign will feature a series of virtual lectures, awareness efforts, and podcasts that will be published in the Foundation's social media accounts under the hashtag #Newnormal. The Foundation will also light up its buildings in orange during the first week of the campaign in support to end gender-based violence.

Sheikha Al Mansouri, Acting Director-General of the Foundation, said, "We live in a country that values the status of women and recognises the importance of their role in building society...We launched the sixth campaign to highlight the importance of women's issues, how to deal with them and educate the public on how to support women in their lives.

"We invite all members of the community to contribute to supporting this campaign by participating in these events and spreading awareness to as many members of the community as possible."

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
1111
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Daily Guide

 

Interesting Links


ONLY webinars

4.0 Revolution

AvaTrade

International Humanitarian City

www.dubairestaurantsguide.com

Bayzat - Health Insurance in UAE

Corporate Gifts

Middle East News



Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance