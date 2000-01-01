Thousands Of Runners Take To Streets For Run Dubai 2020 #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Download our Media Kit

Restaurants

Education


 





Home / News /
   

Thousands Of Runners Take To Streets For Run Dubai 2020
(28 November 2020)

  

In a spectacle of true determination, the Dubai Fitness Challenge, DFC, 2020, united the whole community with more than 100,000 participants taking to the streets for the city’s biggest fun run, the Dubai Run, presented by Mai Dubai.

People of all ages, abilities and fitness levels walked, wheeled, jogged and ran along their own routes at stunning locations across the city.

Residents were thrilled at the opportunity to beat their personal best in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere, choosing their own location, time and distance to run. A sea of yellow was seen rippling through the city as participants headed out in the official Dubai Run t-shirt provided by Sun and Sand Sports. Many brushed up on their endurance skills across longer stretches at some of their favourite tracks at Al Qudra, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai Autodrome, Jumeirah Beach Road and Palm Jumeirah, while families and children were seen celebrating the joys of outdoor running at several community parks across the city.

From veteran runners looking to set new records for themselves, to little ones being pushed in their strollers - everyone took full advantage of getting outdoors and celebrating their 30 x30 achievements.

Many participants captured their run and posted photos on their social media channels, tagging @dubaifitnesschallenge and using #DubaiRun. The best of these were rewarded with a variety of prizes totalling AED500,000 provided by key city stakeholders.

Dubai Run participants also rallied together in spirit to raise significant funds for "Education Uninterrupted", a fundraising campaign to tackle the impact of COVID-19 on the education of children and youth in the UAE. Led by Dubai Cares, and part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and the UAE Ministry of Education, the donations collected will help provide students from low-income families in the UAE with electronic devices to continue their studies from home. Event organisers extended their heartfelt gratitude to every runner, supporter, and sponsor who contributed to this total.

Dubai Run was organised by Dubai Tourism and Dubai Sports Council with presenting partner Mai Dubai, association partners Emirates NBD, fitbit and Sun and Sand Sports, official partners Arabian Radio Network, Daman, DP World, Etisalat, Education Uninterrupted, and Zoom, and government partners Event Security Committee, Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Knowledge and Human Development Authority, Dubai Police, Ministry of Education and Roads and Transport Authority.

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
1544
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Daily Guide

 

Interesting Links


ONLY webinars

4.0 Revolution

AvaTrade

International Humanitarian City

www.dubairestaurantsguide.com

Bayzat - Health Insurance in UAE

Corporate Gifts

Middle East News



Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance