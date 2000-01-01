In a spectacle of true determination, the Dubai Fitness Challenge, DFC, 2020, united the whole community with more than 100,000 participants taking to the streets for the city’s biggest fun run, the Dubai Run, presented by Mai Dubai. People of all ages, abilities and fitness levels walked, wheeled, jogged and ran along their own routes at stunning locations across the city. Residents were thrilled at the opportunity to beat their personal best in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere, choosing their own location, time and distance to run. A sea of yellow was seen rippling through the city as participants headed out in the official Dubai Run t-shirt provided by Sun and Sand Sports. Many brushed up on their endurance skills across longer stretches at some of their favourite tracks at Al Qudra, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai Autodrome, Jumeirah Beach Road and Palm Jumeirah, while families and children were seen celebrating the joys of outdoor running at several community parks across the city. From veteran runners looking to set new records for themselves, to little ones being pushed in their strollers - everyone took full advantage of getting outdoors and celebrating their 30 x30 achievements. Many participants captured their run and posted photos on their social media channels, tagging @dubaifitnesschallenge and using #DubaiRun. The best of these were rewarded with a variety of prizes totalling AED500,000 provided by key city stakeholders. Dubai Run participants also rallied together in spirit to raise significant funds for "Education Uninterrupted", a fundraising campaign to tackle the impact of COVID-19 on the education of children and youth in the UAE. Led by Dubai Cares, and part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and the UAE Ministry of Education, the donations collected will help provide students from low-income families in the UAE with electronic devices to continue their studies from home. Event organisers extended their heartfelt gratitude to every runner, supporter, and sponsor who contributed to this total. Dubai Run was organised by Dubai Tourism and Dubai Sports Council with presenting partner Mai Dubai, association partners Emirates NBD, fitbit and Sun and Sand Sports, official partners Arabian Radio Network, Daman, DP World, Etisalat, Education Uninterrupted, and Zoom, and government partners Event Security Committee, Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Knowledge and Human Development Authority, Dubai Police, Ministry of Education and Roads and Transport Authority.