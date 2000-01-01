Dubai International Food Safety Conference Commences Online #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
(29 November 2020)

  

Dubai Municipality on Sunday launched the 14th Dubai International Food Safety Conference virtually under the slogan "Building resilient and sustainable food systems" which is being held on 29th - 30th November.

The conference seminars, which is being participated by a group of prominent international speakers, will discuss food safety, food security, food sustainability, nutrition and the use of modern technology to enhance of all of these.

The conference showcases best practices and experiences from several countries including US, Canada, Thailand and Saudi Arabia. One of the highlights of the event is relevant to the current situation - building resilience during the pandemic - bringing experiences from Arab and regional countries as well as stories from other parts of the world in dealing with food security challenges during current pandemic.

Mariam Hareb Almheiri, Minister of State for Food Security, inaugurated the conference. The first day of the conference discussed food security challenges as well as the role of sustainable diets that contribute to promoting human and planetary health, harnessing technological development in the field of food security, and the most prominent solutions and initiatives that have been applied to overcome food wastage.

Day two of the conference will feature prominent speakers from the Codex Alimentarius commission, United States Food and Drug Administration and Saudi Food and Agriculture organisation. In addition to that, numerous scientists will present their research work at the event.

