A regulated entity of the Dubai Financial Services Authority, DFSA, Ento Capital is expanding its Assets Management to UK with launching of US$50 million Al Rajhi Legacy Fund.

The Al Rajhi Legacy Fund is a closed ended Property fund with a committed capital by members of Saleh Al Rajhi Family. The fund is incorporated in the Dubai International Financial Centre, DIFC, and registered as an Exempt Fund under the laws of the DFSA. The fund plans to acquire and accumulate a diverse portfolio of real estate assets, predominantly in the United Kingdom. The aim of these acquisitions is to generate rental income and capital appreciation.

As per fund details, the Fund manager will actively manage the real estate assets as well as invest in the wider real estate markets in countries in Europe.

Hayssam El Masri, Senior Executive Officer, ENTO Capital Management commented, "We are pleased to be launching this Fund which will invest its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes in different sectors of real estate income generating properties as well as in Real Estate Investment Trusts, REITs."

The $50 million fund, which is open to corporations, high net worth individuals and family offices, holds a diversified portfolio of properties with attractive investment fundamentals. It also adds substantial value through the professional management of the property portfolio with annual dividend distributions. El Masri said the investment is open to professional investors over the investment period, providing them the flexibility of trading units without any lockup period after initial closing hence offering the privilege to our fund investors.

The UK properties’ market is attractive and growing. According to Savills, one of the world's leading property agents, "UK property prices will increase by 20.4 percent, with an even higher growth of 27.3 percent expected within the North West region." Savills' five-year house price forecast predicts UK prices to grow 15 percent on average by 2024.

Real estate company Knight Frank stated that residential property market has hit new highs ahead of second national lockdown. There were 105,630 UK residential transactions in October of 2020, 8 percent higher than October 2019 and 10 percent higher than September 2020, according to provisional data from HM Revenues and Customs.

