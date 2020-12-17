flydubai Launches Flights To Grozny #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
flydubai Launches Flights To Grozny
(9 December 2020)

  

flydubai today announced the start of flights to Grozny, the capital of Chechnya in Russia, making it the first carrier to offer direct flights on this route from the UAE.

Flights between Dubai International (DXB) and Grozny Airport (GRV) will operate twice weekly starting from 17th December 2020.

flydubai has been operating flights to Russia since 2010 and offers passengers from the UAE through the combined flydubai and Emirates network easier access to Moscow and other major Russian cities. The airline has been steadily increasing its operations since July and continues to operate all-cargo flights and repatriation flights in addition to scheduled services. The new service to Grozny will give passengers access to Dubai and other holiday destinations across the carrier’s network.

Commenting on the announcement, Ghaith Al Ghaith, the airline's CEO, said, "Since commencing operations in 2009, we have been committed to opening up new routes to previously underserved markets to offer more people the opportunity to travel more often. As we continue to see more countries lifting restrictions on international travel and expect the demand for travel to increase during the winter holiday season, we are pleased to announce the start of flights to Grozny."

Located on the Sunzha River, Grozny is the capital city of the Chechen Republic. The city has a lot to offer including modern architecture, shopping malls and attractions such as the Grozny Central Dome Mosque.

Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, added, "Russia has always been an important market for flydubai. With the new direct route between Dubai and Grozny we continue to support the flow of travel, trade and tourism from previously underserved markets."

