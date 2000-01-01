The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai has announced the launch of the ALSAADA Tourist Card, which offers exclusive privileges, discounts, and promotions to tourists visiting Dubai during their stay in the emirate. The discount card will be distributed free of charge to tourists on their arrival in Dubai. The launch of the ALSAADA Tourist Card is in line with the UAE and Dubai’s objective to provide tourists a memorable experience The announcement was made by Major General Mohamed Ahmed Al-Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) at the 40th edition of GITEX Technology Week, in the presence of Sami Al Qamzi, Director General of the Department of Economic Development (DED), Major General Awadh Al Owaim, Assistant Director of the Human Resources Department, GDRFA; Colonel Ibrahim Hussein , Assistant Director-General for Corporate Support, GDRFA; Colonel Talal Ahmed Al Shanqeti, Assistant Director General of Airport Immigration Department, GDRFA; Colonel Faisal Al-Nuaimi, Deputy Assistant Director for Operations in the Airports Sector, GDRFA; Thani Alzaffin, Director General and Board member of emaratech; and a number of other GDRFA officials and a delegation from Saudi Arabia. The ALSAADA Tourist Card pack will be distributed to all tourists at passport counters at Dubai International Airport. Tourists will be asked to scan a barcode using their smartphones to download the ALSAADA Tourist application from the Android store or Apple Store. Once launched, the application will prompt the user to enter their passport number and date of arrival in order to generate a smart card under the tourist’s name. The application will also provide users access to the full list of promotions and discounts offered by ALSAADA card partners. The card expires once the tourist leaves the city. Tourists can get a new card on their next visit to Dubai. Major General Mohamed Ahmed Al-Marri said: "Today we have launched the ALSAADA Tourist Card, which will provide visitors to Dubai a range of exclusive services and discounts across various commercial establishments and sectors so that they can enjoy their stay in Dubai, the city of happiness. This initiative was launched as part of the country’s commitment to provide an exceptional experience for visitors." Al Marri added that both the UAE and Dubai have firmly established themselves as key tourist destinations due to the rich experiences they offer. "The UAE has demonstrated the resilience of its tourism sector, the success of its business model and its ability to ensure business continuity across various sectors. The UAE also enjoys a global reputation for its safety, security, stability, economic growth and logistical and digital infrastructure, all of which combine to make it one of the world’s most-preferred travel and lifestyle destinations." The Director General of GDRFA-Dubai concluded: "We are delighted to provide visitors to the UAE and Dubai with the ALSAADA Tourist Card." He noted that this initiative will contribute to enhancing the emirate's tourism sector and strengthening the UAE’s position on the global tourism map. The sectors covered under the ALSAADA Tourist Card programme include: Travel and Tourism, Restaurants, Health and Beauty, Banks and Exchanges, Vehicles, Technology and Communications, Malls and Fashion, Online Shopping, Home Essentials, Entertainment, Retail and Weddings and Events. The ALSAADA Tourist application carries many features that will help users easily locate offers, access nearby offers, find offers through a classification and search feature, and review offers availed through the application.