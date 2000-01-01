The Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) sector in Dubai Economy, in collaboration with the Consulate General of Italy, recently hosted a virtual session for Italian companies to introduce the intellectual property (IP) protection environment in Dubai. The session, which explained the channels and procedures Dubai Economy has laid out to ensure IP protection and enhance business confidence, was attended by owners and representatives of 23 Italian brands. His Excellency Giuseppe Finocchiaro, Consul General of Italy in Dubai in his opening remarks thanked Dubai Economy for the opportunity provided to Italian companies to have an overview of the available services and the ways to safeguard their rights in the UAE market. The Consul General also expressed his appreciation for the authorities concerned in the UAE and Dubai for constantly supporting and attracting Italian businesses and ensuring a safe operating environment for ‘Made in Italy’ products. Participants in the session were taken on a tour of the innovative channels and processes established to protect intellectual property in line with the vision of positioning Dubai as a smart and globally competitive economy, including the ‘IP Gateway,’ which has grown to be an efficient digital interaction platform between Dubai Economy and trademark owners around the world. “Protecting intellectual property is of utmost importance to Dubai as we pride ourselves as a vital hub and gateway for sustainable business growth and expansion. Providing a competitive IP protection environment and easily accessible channels for IP owners to connect with Dubai Economy have helped us eliminate unhealthy business practices and enhance investor confidence in Dubai. Italian brands enjoy a high level of popularity among residents and tourists in Dubai and we are hence keen to extend our services to owners and representatives of those brands,” added Mohammed Ali Rashed Lootah, CEO of CCCP. Jama Abdulla Jama Algaizi Alfalasi, Manager Intellectual Property Rights Protection Department in Dubai Economy, narrated the advantages of IP Gateway and other services being extended by Dubai Economy to support trademark owners. Brand owners and their representatives anywhere in the world can open their files on the IP Gateway, raise their complaints and queries relating to infringement of trademarks and IP online, and follow up on the action taken by Dubai Economy on such feedback. Alfadhel Bin Mana, Senior Manager Business Awareness in Dubai Economy moderated the interactive session, held under the theme ‘Stay Protected with Dubai Economy.’ “Dubai Economy encourages owners of trademarks and commercial agencies to register their files on its IP Gateway, especially since intellectual property is one of the prime requisites for building an innovation-driven and knowledge-based economy. As Dubai is a business hub and preferred shopping destination we have seen an increasing number of trademark owners and commercial agencies registering their presence on the IP Gateway,” said Alfadhel. The first half of 2020 saw the number of active trademark files on the IP Gateway reaching 5,126, a 14% increase compared to H1 2019. The number of active commercial agency files rose 119% from H1 2019 to reach 57 in H1 2020. Meanwhile, the number of complaints registered for IP infringement during the first half of this year was 132, a 29% decrease compared to H1 2019. The decrease is attributed to improving confidence among businesses on the strengths of Dubai as an investment destination. Participants in the session were also briefed on the ‘Commercial Compliance Manual’ launched by CCCP. The Manual provides vital information on doing business in Dubai and particularly on protecting IP rights, protecting the rights of commercial agencies, and business protection, among others. The Commercial Compliance Manual can be downloaded from the Consumerrights.ae website. Trademark owners can also access the IP Gateway through https://ipp.dubaided.gov.ae or via the IP Gateway app available on the Apple and Google stores. All IP Gateway transactions are completed smartly without the need to visit Dubai Economy, and services are available in five languages: Arabic, English, Japanese, French, and Italian.