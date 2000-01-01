Two Lucky UAE Nationals To Drive Home In Tesla Cars Thanks To Emirates Islamic’s Kunooz Savings Account #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Two Lucky UAE Nationals To Drive Home In Tesla Cars Thanks To Emirates Islamic’s Kunooz Savings Account
(22 December 2020)

  

Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE, has announced the lucky winners of itsKunooz savingsaccount promotion for November 2020. UAE nationals, Ala Mohamed Saleh Abdalla and Jasim Hussain Ahmed Abuseem Alaliwere each rewarded with a brand-new Tesla car.

Commenting on her win,Ala Mohamed Saleh Abdalla said:“I have held a Kunooz Savings Account for 7 years, and I am overjoyed to win this luxurious car. When one of the bank’s representatives called me to say I had won a Tesla, I could not believe it and thought it was a prank. After reconfirming, it feel extremely rewarding and fulfilling. Thank you to Emirates Islamic.”

Farid Al Mulla, Deputy Head of Consumer Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates Islamic, said: “I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the two lucky winners of the Kunooz savingsaccount promotion draw for November 2020.Our award-winning Kunooz savings account has been an amazing success, attracting interest from both new and existing UAE nationals. As the preferred bank for UAE nationals, we are delighted to provideour customers agreat opportunity to increase their savings and fulfill their financial aspirations, while offering them a series of life-changing rewards and incentives.”

Voted Best Banking Product by Global Banking & Finance Reviewin 2018, Emirates Islamic’s Kunooz savings account is the bank’s flagship account that offers new and existing customers a chance to win grand prizes of AED 1 million every quarter or a Tesla car every month for every AED 5,000 maintained monthly in their account. Additionally, customers have a chance to win weekly cash prizes worth AED 50,000 each for every AED 1,000 maintained daily in their account.

Visit www.emiratesislamic.ae for more details. 

