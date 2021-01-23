Ithra Dubai, a leading real estate asset manager anddeveloper fully owned by Investment Corporation of Dubai, continues to host the lively community event at the recently launched Sherina Plaza at the Deira Enrichment Project. Launched on the 19th of last month, the Deira Enrichment Festival aims to bring the community together and breathe life in the area with a series of family friendly activations. The festival, which will conclude on January 23rd, 2021, is open between 4 and 10pm on Thursdays and between 2 and 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays. A range of entertainment options for the entire family are available such as outdoor cinema where parents and children can enjoy a movie, and various games such as a giant Jenga and a giant chess game. The festival welcomes children every weekend, where they enjoy practicing their acrobatic moves on the bouncy castle, playing hands free motion activities, and savoring their favourite treats from popcorn, cotton candy and sweet corn, to slush and juices. Health and safety are a top priority at the Deira Enrichment Festival. An on-site supervisor is assigned for each activity to monitor and ensure that all precautionary measures are being observed by festival goers, including social distancing, in line with the requirements of the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Dubai Municipality. Ithra Dubai is committed to shaping happy and inclusive communities and enriching the lives of residents by maximizingsocial benefit. Lachlan Gyde, Executive Director, Asset Management at Ithra Dubai, said: “Deira Enrichment Project aspires to enrich the area, not only through developing state-of-the-art commercial and residential spaces, but also through promoting inclusive communities and a sense of neighborhood ties and living. With the launch of Sherina Plaza last September to great acclaim, we see this kind of event as an opportunity to liven up the community and make the area coveted and enjoyable. A series of similar community activation events are being planned for 2021”. From waterfront apartments overlooking the Creek to an extension of the Deira Souk, DEP will transform the residential, commercial, and retail experiences in Dubai’s original trading hub, opening it up and introducing high-quality, affordable urban living for new and existing commercial and residential tenants, as well as high-quality office, retail and F&B units. The development will rejuvenate the historic trade hub by offering optimized urban planning while preserving the distinctive character of the area and will add a sense of softness with lots of greenery, rooftop experiences and neighborhood parks. The Waterfront Market was the first of DEP’s districts to open back in 2017, followed by District 3 of Phase One (Sherina Plaza) in September 2020. The Gold Souk Extension, designated as Districts 11 & 13 (Maryam and Hind plazas respectively) of Phase One and covering an area of 1,181,025 square feet is scheduled for completion in 2021, while three additional districts including District 13 are nearly completed and are scheduled for handover in Q1 2021.