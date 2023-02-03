The real estate and properties transactions valued more than AED 9 billion in total during the week ending 03 February 2023. The sum of transactions was 2,157.

237 plots were sold for AED 1.56 billion, 1,920 apartments and villas were sold for AED 5.77 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Al Wasl sold for AED 147.5 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 112 million in Island 2, and a land sold for AED 147.5 million in Al Wasl in third place.

Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week by 108 sales transactions worth AED 383.71 million, followed by Al Yufrah 1 with 28 sales transactions worth AED 163.27 million, and Al Hebiah Fourth with 14 sales transactions worth AED 149 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 410 million in Island 2, a was second in the list sold for AED 220 million in Business Bay, and thirdly it was a sold for AED 125 million in Palm Jumeirah.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was AED 1.68 billion, with the highest being a land in Al Barsha South Fourth, mortgaged for AED 324million.

74 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 665 million.