Dubai Land Department (DLD) is progressing its efforts to enhance its updated strategic vision by providing an innovative and sustainable global real estate model and an incubating environment for real estate innovation. DLD, represented bythe Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), signed a memorandum of understanding with ‘Al Ameen Service’ to boost cooperation between both parties. The MoU was signed in the presence of His Excellency Eng. Marwan bin Ghalita,CEO of RERA, and His Excellency Omar Al Falasi, General Supervisor of Al Ameen Service. This cooperation aims to enhance confidence in Dubai’s real estate sector by providing a safe and distinctive investment environment and highlighting the governance of the integrated real estate system securely, thereby saving time, effort and money through the promotion of digital solutions in accordance with safe real estate measures for all involved parties and by enhancing the quality of life and the infrastructureto ensure the best results consistent with best practices and relevant standards. His Excellency Eng.Marwan bin Ghalitasaid: “We are keen to enhance the real estate sector's readiness and sustainability in all aspects.We have always sought to facilitate experiences for people and provide a safe real estate environment.Today, we express our happiness for this MoU with Al Ameen Service,through which we will facilitate areas of cooperation and raise awareness among real estatecompanies and jointly owned properties to comply with our objectives arising from this memorandum in the best effective way.” In turn, His Excellency Omar Al Falasiwelcomed the agreement with RERA toward enhancing means of cooperation and organising joint experiences to spread awareness among several segments of society regarding Al-Ameen’s services across commercial and residential towers to ensure the safety of resident. He underpinned the importance of concerted efforts to educate society about the risksand maintain its security and stability. Areas of cooperation between the two parties includeproviding proactive services to customers, increasing the positive impact of the rental contract registration service and others, and integrating services related to contract registration. AlAmeen service will prepare and present educational lectures at RERA’s HQ, which in turn will approve these courses and lectures for real estate companies and real estate management companies with joint ownership, in addition to providing these companies with plate designs with quick Al Ameen serviceresponse codes (QR Code) to be placed on all real estate towers of joint ownerships in Dubai.