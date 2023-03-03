The real estate and properties transactions valued at AED 11.5 billion in total during the week ending 03 March 2023. The sum of transactions was 3,397.

228 plots were sold for AED 2.59 billion, 2,498 apartments and villas were sold for AED 5.54 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Business Bay sold for AED 168.28 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 167.81 million in Business Bay, and a land sold for AED 168.28 million in Business Bay in third place.

Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week by 71 sales transactions worth AED 193.64 million, followed by Wadi Al Safa 3 with 22 sales transactions worth AED 386.68 million, and Jabal Ali First with 18 sales transactions worth AED 57 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were a was sold for AED 208 million in Business Bay, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 111 million in Island 2, and thirdly it was a sold for AED 100 million in Al Qusais First.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 2.67 billion, with the highest being a land in Jabal Ali First, mortgaged for AED 796 million.

230 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 723 million.