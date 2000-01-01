Dubai Chamber Of Commerce Exceeds Target To Establish More Than 100 Business Groups #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
(24 March 2023)

  

Dubai Chamber of Commerce, which is one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, has announced that it has exceeded its target of setting up more than 100 business groups by March this year. The chamber has recently launched 29 new business groups, bringing the current total to 105. This achievement reflects the diversity and agility of Dubai's economy, as well as the Chamber's commitment to fulfilling the wise leadership's vision to consolidate Dubai's position as a global capital of finance and business.

The newly launched business groups cover various areas of Dubai's economy, including leather & footwear, perfumes, cosmetics & hygiene, sports equipment & accessories, mobile phones, recycling, tobacco traders, coffee, media & public relations, stockbrokers/investment services, professional & business services, and intellectual property rights.

The business groups also include call centre services, human resources, consultants/development, manpower supplies, accountants & tax consultants, postal & courier services, fitness & wellness centres, one-day clinic and surgery centres, physiotherapy and rehab centers, veterinary & pets shops, shopping malls, holiday homes, hotels, amusement parks and recreation services, electrical & industrial machinery, ships and boats repairing, auto spare parts, aerospace & aviation, and university.

Sector-focused business groups are essential in ensuring representation of all the business and economic sectors in Dubai. These groups provide a platform for discussion between the sector's stakeholders and government entities, and they are a key component in addressing policy matters, enhancing the competitiveness of their respective sectors, and ultimately boosting their contribution to Dubai's economy. Dubai Chamber of Commerce plays a crucial role in supporting business groups by facilitating a two-way dialogue between government entities and the private sector.

