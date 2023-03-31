The real estate and properties transactions valued at AED 10.7 billion in total during the week ending 31 March 2023. The sum of transactions was 3,035.

158 plots were sold for AED 1.27 billion, 2,261 apartments and villas were sold for AED 5.11 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Al Khairan First sold for AED 157.08 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 67 million in Island 2, and a land sold for AED 157.08 million in Al Khairan First in third place.

Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week by 52 sales transactions worth AED 165 million, followed by MADINAT HIND 4 with 21 sales transactions worth AED 26.78 million, and Jabal Ali First with 14 sales transactions worth AED 60 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were a villa was sold for AED 82 million in Palm Jumeirah, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 57 million in Palm Jumeirah, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 55 million in Palm Jumeirah.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 3.8 billion, with the highest being a land in Port Saeed, mortgaged for AED 624 million.

123 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 597 million.