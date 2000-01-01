e& announced its support, for the third year running, as a principal partner of the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. Providing individuals, institutions, businesses and influential philanthropists with a new way to contribute and make a difference, the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign aims to establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund. As a socially responsible entity, e& remains committed to supporting the global initiatives of UAE's leadership to ensure food security for the underprivileged and promote community solidarity. By employing its various platforms and resources, e& facilitates participation in Ramadan food aid campaigns organised in the UAE and helps extend the reach of such efforts to improve the quality of life for underprivileged communities worldwide. Hatem Dowidar, Group CEO of e&, said, “Ramadan is a time for worship, reflection, and service. It's a special occasion for loved ones to unite and give back to their communities with empathy, kindness, and generosity. We proudly support the ‘1 Billion Meals’ campaign as a principal partner and contribute to its crucial mission of eradicating hunger and promoting food security globally. By leveraging our resources and expertise, we aim to support the campaign's objectives and reinforce the UAE's leading position in charitable work.” e& has significantly contributed to MBRGI’s food aid campaigns, starting with the ‘10 Million Meals’ campaign in 2020. To further the reach and impact of the ‘1 Billion Meals endowment’ campaign, e& will leverage its extensive social media presence and promote the initiative through network logo changes, social media campaigns, and SMS promotions during the holy month, amplifying the campaign's message and helping it achieve its noble objectives. The Smiles application enables users to easily contribute to the ‘1 Billion Meals endowment’ campaign by donating the value of a specified number of meals. Users can donate amounts ranging from 10 to 500 dirhams, helping to provide a food safety net for the neediest groups, particularly in countries facing food insecurity. Smiles customers can donate meals as top-up to their own food order or even without ordering food for themselves. Over and above, Smiles will also donate 5 percent of the total food orders done by their customers. During Ramadan 2021, Smiles contributed ~300K meals to MBRGI’s ‘100 Million Meals’ and last year during Ramadan ~500K meals to MBRGI’s ‘1 Billion Meals endowment’ campaign. e& has pledged to allocate unique ‘Diamond Plus’ mobile numbers through etisalat by e& for charity auctions, showcasing premium mobile numbers. The company will also enable donations through various digital and innovative channels, such as the Smart Donation feature and Smiles App Donations, among other options. This year, etisalat by e& is supporting “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign by helping mobilise local, regional and international efforts to implement effective measures that will contribute to eradicating hunger within a sustainable framework. The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across five main channels including the campaign’s website (www.1billionmeals.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 9999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates NBD (AE30 0260 0010 1533 3439 802). Donations via SMS give contributors the option to donate AED1 daily through a monthly subscription, by sending the word “Meal” to 1020 for du users, or to 1110 for Etisalat by e& users. Those who wish to donate to the campaign through the DubaiNow app can do so by clicking on the “Donations” tab.