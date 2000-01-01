All mothers want nothing but the best for their children. Most of the time, money is no object as long as you are sure your kids have the finest, safest products they can use and that you can buy for them. Mums in the United Arab Emirates can shop to their heart's content and be certain they get the best products for their babies at NUK. NUK UAE offers a wide range of products catering to the different stages of your baby's development. The brand has everything you need, from bottles and pacifiers to oral care supplies and breast pumps, to ensure your baby's well-being and support their healthy development. An Overview of the Company NUK has a rich history spanning over six decades, during which it has established itself as a leading global brand in baby care products. The brand was founded by two dentists and dedicated fathers, Dr Wilhelm Balters and Dr Adolf Müller, in Germany in 1956. The two dentists recognised the importance of giving babies products that support oral health development so they started developing ones that would meet this need. Through the years, NUK has continued to innovate and develop new products to meet the constantly changing needs of babies and parents. The company focuses on research and development and works closely with medical professionals and paediatric specialists to ensure their products are safe, effective and appropriate for each stage of a baby's growth. NUK has also been dedicated to sustainability for years. All the brand’s products are made of eco-friendly materials. Additionally, the brand is focused on reducing its carbon footprint and minimising waste. Their commitment to sustainability is part of their bigger mission to promote all babies’ well-being and the environment they will grow up in. Various well-known awarding bodies and organisations have recognised NUK's commitment to quality and innovation. As such, the brand has earned numerous awards for product design, innovation, sustainability and safety over the years. These recognitions reflect NUK's ongoing commitment to developing products that meet industry standards. NUK’s Baby Products Below are some of NUK’s well-known and most beloved baby products: 1. Bottles and Cups NUK's bottles and cups are designed with ease of use and the baby's comfort in mind. Each bottle is outfitted with an orthodontic nipple that mimics the shape of a mother's breast, giving your baby a natural feeding experience. The bottles also feature an anti-colic air system that reduces the amount of air your baby ingests while they are feeding. This helps lower the chances of your child developing colic and other digestive issues. NUK's sippy cups are designed with a baby's development in mind. Each product has a soft spout gentle on a child's gums and teeth and is easy to grip. 2. Pacifiers NUK's orthodontic pacifiers are designed to soothe and comfort babies. These pacifiers feature an orthodontic nipple shape that helps promote healthy oral development. They come in different shapes and sizes to meet the needs of your baby based on their age. The pacifier’s flat shape helps the baby perform a natural sucking motion. Additionally, they are slimmer to reduce pressure on the jaw and teeth. Lastly, the pacifier has a narrower shape to prevent teeth misalignment. All NUK pacifiers are BPA-free and dishwasher-safe. 3. Teethers The All Stages Teether is one of NUK’s most popular baby products. It is a specially designed teether that can help relieve your baby’s teething pains. The teether’s shape reaches all areas of your baby’s mouth. It also features different soft and firm surfaces, giving varied massaging effects as your baby uses it as they go through various teething stages. Additionally, it has a special texture that can massage your infant’s gums and palate. This teether is BPA-free and easy to grasp as well. 4. Oral Care Products NUK's oral care products are designed to help you keep your baby's mouth clean and healthy. These products include toothbrushes and gum massagers, which are gentle on your baby's delicate mouth and gums. NUK also has a sugar-free baby toothpaste with enzymes that boost the mouth’s natural defences. It is the best mouth care product for your baby’s first teeth. 5. Breastfeeding Products Lastly, NUK has a variety of breastfeeding products designed to make nursing a comfortable and pleasant experience for both mother and baby. NUK's breastfeeding accessories in the UAE include breast pads and nipple shields. The breast pads help you feel confident and comfortable between nursing since they have an ultra-thin design and are leak-proof. On the other hand, the nipple shields protect sensitive nipples and prevent soreness during breastfeeding. The brand is also known for their breast pumps, which are designed to mimic a baby's natural feeding pattern, giving mums a comfortable and efficient pumping experience. NUK has everything you need to ensure your baby's well-being. With the brand’s commitment to safety, quality, and sustainability, you won’t go wrong with choosing their products for your and your infant’s needs.