Summary Of Weekly Real Estate Transactions For The Week Ending 28 April 2023
(28 April 2023)

  

The real estate and properties transactions valued at 10.8 billion in total during the week ending 28 April 2023. The sum of transactions was 2,574.

 172 plots were sold for AED 1.58 billion, 1,877 apartments and villas were sold for AED 4.23 billion.

 The top three transactions were a land in Burj Khalifa sold for AED 185 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 167.45 million in World Islands, and a land sold for AED 131.23 million in Madinat Dubai Almelaheyah in third place.

Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week by 54 sales transactions worth AED 171.17 million, followed by MADINAT HIND 4 with 25 sales transactions worth AED 36.82 million, and Al Hebiah Third with 21 sales transactions worth AED 90 million in third place.

 The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 58 million in Palm Jumeirah, a was second in the list sold for AED 55 million in Palm Jumeirah, and thirdly it was a sold for AED 51 million in Al Ras.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 4.95 billion, with the highest being a land in Al Merkadh, mortgaged for AED 2 billion.

82 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 132 million.

