The real estate and properties transactions valued at AED 9.1 billion in total during the week ending 19 May 2023. The sum of transactions was 3,105.

191 plots were sold for AED 1.14 billion, 2,284 apartments and villas were sold for AED 6.03 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Island 2 sold for AED 135 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 50 million in Business Bay, and a land sold for AED 50 million in Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid in third place.

Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week by 54 sales transactions worth AED 185.13 million, followed by MADINAT HIND 4 with 34 sales transactions worth AED 50.26 million, and Al Hebiah Third with 14 sales transactions worth AED 53 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 122 million in Island 2, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 105 million in Palm Jumeirah, and thirdly it was a villa sold for AED 74 million in World Islands.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 1.68 billion, with the highest being a land in Business Bay, mortgaged for AED 350 million.

77 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 264 million.