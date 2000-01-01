The trial conducted by Fakeeh University Hospital stands as the first of its kind in the Middle East

In another unique public-private sector partnership that raises Dubai’s global competitiveness as a hub for advanced technologies and smart applications, the citysaw the completion of the first successful trial of medical delivery via drones at the Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO). The completion of the trial makes Fakeeh University Hospital, an academic-focused smart healthcare facilitybased in DSO,the first healthcare provider in the Middle East to leverage drone technology for medication delivery.The step further strengthens the Hospital’s position as a leading healthcare institution in the UAE and the wider region. The trial is alsoin line with the objectives of the ‘Dubai Programme to Enable Drone Transportation’ launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman ofThe Executive Council of Dubai in 2021, aimed at increasing the efficiency of transportation services by utilising drones for various purposes. The Programme seeks to providean advanced infrastructure that enables innovators and relevant entities to test new drone solutions in designated areas. Game-changing Thegame-changing achievement took place within a 10-kilometre radius, transporting medication from the hospital to a patient's home in Cedre Villas project, a gated community of luxury villas in the heart of DSO.It follows a series of year-long trials conducted at Dubai Silicon Oasis, the special economic zone for knowledge and innovation and a member of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), in collaboration with the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), and Barq Air, an Emirati smart mobility company and a holder of two Guinness World Records for executing the longest flight of a drone for the delivery serviceand the longest non-stop return flight for a drone. The Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority has provided crucial support in establishing Dubai Silicon Oasis as an ideal environment for testing innovative and smart technology solutions. Building upon this conducive ecosystem, Fakeeh University Hospital has taken a pioneering step in its commitment to embracing cutting-edge solutions to enhance patient care. Dr. Juma Al Matrooshi, Director General of Dubai Silicon Oasis, said: “As a knowledge and innovation hub within the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan,Dubai Silicon Oasis is renowned for supporting the development and piloting of innovative and smart technology solutions. In line with our role within the ‘Dubai Programme to Enable Drone Transportation’, we are committed to empowering entities from the UAE and abroad to develop and test new drone solutions that boost efficiency and convenience.” “Behind every successful solution implemented on a large-scale, there are numerous smaller-scale tests and attempts to reach the final stage. Hence, we are keen on providing a conducive environment and the required support for companies to run their trials, understand the circumstances, and complete their offerings. We congratulate Fakeeh University Hospital on a well-concluded pilot, and we look forward to seeing this initiative rolled-out at DSO,”Dr. Al Matrooshi added. Dr. Fatih Mehmet Gul, Chief Executive Officer at Fakeeh University Hospital, said: “We take great pride in being the first in the Middle East to introduce drone delivery of medication at Fakeeh University Hospital at the Dubai Silicon Oasis. Since our establishment, we have consistently embraced technological advancements to provide innovative services. However, this initiative marks a substantial leap forward in enhancing healthcare accessibility and achieving complete digitalisation. Fakeeh University Hospital has consistently been a leader in incorporating state-of-the-art technology into our everyday operations. We firmly believe that the potential of modern technology is limitless, and this is just the beginning of what future technologies have in store. In addition to our commitment and dedication, the unwavering support of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority, the Dubai Future Foundation and the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority has played a key role in realising this initiative.” “By embracing innovation and exploring cutting-edge technologies, Fakeeh University Hospital reinforces its position as a frontrunner in shaping the future of healthcare in the UAE. This historic achievement in drone delivery of medicine is a testament to Fakeeh University Hospital's commitment to excellence, compassion and the well-being of the community it serves”, Dr Fatih concluded. The introduction of drone delivery of medicine presents a shift in healthcare accessibility and efficiency. The key benefits of this innovative approach include quick response, enhanced accessibility, reliability and sustainability. By leveraging drones, Fakeeh University Hospital can now deliver medication promptly to patients, significantly reducing response time and potentially saving lives in critical situations.Drones also eliminate geographical barriers, allowing patients to receive medication without on ground delays. This ground-breaking solution ensures equitable access to healthcare services for all UAE residents. Drone delivery also significantly reduces the carbon footprint associated with traditional transportation methods. This eco-friendly method aligns with UAE's and Fakeeh University Hospital’s commitment to sustainability and supports the country's vision of becoming a global leader in innovation.Additionally, the systemincorporates advanced features, including collision avoidance technology and real-time monitoring, which guarantees the secure transportation of medication. Fakeeh University Hospital successfully completed this revolutionary advancement in healthcare through its collaboration with regulatory authorities, healthcare organisations, and industry stakeholders to ensure the seamless integration of drone technology into the healthcare ecosystem. The Hospital continues to leverage the full potential of this transformative solution to improve patient outcomes and elevate the standards of healthcare ecosystem in the UAE. Aligned with UAE’s vision of development and adoption of newer technologies, the Hospital aims to forge a path inspiring its peers to embrace brave endeavours whilst reshaping patient care.