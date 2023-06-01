Having booked your dream vacation aboard a Dubai cruise ship all that's left to do is pack your bags before sailing off into the sunset. However, what may seem like a simple task may be more difficult than you first think. With a variety of temperatures, ports of call, and excursions, alongside a long list of onboard activities to sample, knowing what items to pack and where to begin can be a challenging exercise.



Check the weather forecast for your destination and your itinerary to guide you on what clothes to pack. For warmer seasons, summer dresses, shorts, t-shirts, and tank tops will keep you cool and comfortable during the day whether on board the ship or exploring your latest port of call.



In addition to your beachwear, remember to pack one or two warmer layers such as a cardigan or shawl for cooler nights when you wish to go on deck and take in the starry night skies. Bear in mind that modest dressing and the requirement to cover the head, arms, and legs will apply in most parts of the Middle East. Formal Clothing While most cruises today are casual affairs, they still tend to have formal nights where the evening takes on a more elegant air allowing passengers to showcase high fashion on the high seas and relive the golden age of cruising. The dress code will vary depending on the cruise liner so check what to take with you before boarding. For some cruises, an evening gown may be appropriate whereas for others a cocktail dress or even your daytime maxi dress could segue easily into the night. Footwear Pack a pair of sandals or flip-flops for walks on deck and lounging at the beach or by the pool, while something a little dressier is ideal for formal evening dinners aboard your cruise. A comfortable pair of walking shoes such as sneakers or some cushioned flats are ideal for sightseeing and excursions in port. If you are planning to get adventurous with activities such as rock climbing or hiking, remember to pack sturdy walking shoes or other appropriate footwear. Accessories Being outside in warmer destinations like Dubai can be bad for your skin and can dry out your hair. Pack a wide-brimmed or straw hat to keep your head cool and your face shaded from the harsh rays of the sun.



A broad-spectrum sunscreen that offers UVA and UVB protection as well as a good pair of sunglasses that offer the same protection are also strongly recommended. Other items worth packing include insect repellant, pain medication, a first aid kit, seasickness tablets, and hand sanitizer. Small Backpack A small backpack or tote is ideal for carrying essentials such as your cash, sunscreen, camera, and water bottle. Perfect for an on-shore excursion, such as a stroll through the city or a day at the beach, it will also come in handy when souvenir shopping at local souks and making purchases at your latest port of call. Now that you know what to bring with you on your cruise, all that’s left is to relax, unwind and enjoy your ocean vacation.