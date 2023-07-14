The real estate and properties transactions valued at AED 13.7 billion in total during the week ending 14 July 2023. The sum of transactions was 3,626.

618 plots were sold for AED 6.19 billion, 2,410 apartments and villas were sold for AED 5.63 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Al Goze Second sold for AED 68.12 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 67.92 million in Al Goze Second, and a land sold for AED 67.56 million in Al Goze Second in third place.

Al Goze Second recorded the most transactions for this week by 271 sales transactions worth AED 4.4 billion, followed by Al Hebiah Fifth with 142 sales transactions worth AED 384.78 million, and Madinat Hind 4 with 45 sales transactions worth AED 60 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 116 million in Palm Jumeirah, a was second in the list sold for AED 74 million in Madinat Dubai Almelaheyah, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 71 million in Palm Jumeirah.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 1.53 billion, with the highest being a land in Nad Al Shiba Third, mortgaged for AED 229 million.

96 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 426 million.