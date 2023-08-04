The real estate and properties transactions valued at AED 9.7 billion in total during the week ending 04 August 2023. The sum of transactions was 3,112.

248 plots were sold for AED 1.52 billion, 2,132 apartments and villas were sold for AED 4.9 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Palm Jumeirah sold for AED 190 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 111 million in Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, and a land sold for AED 70 million in Island 2 in third place.

Madinat Hind 4 recorded the most transactions for this week by 104 sales transactions worth AED 153.19 million, followed by Al Hebiah Fifth with 23 sales transactions worth AED 72.62 million, and Wadi Al Safa 3 with 18 sales transactions worth AED 165 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were a was sold for AED 81 million in Al Barshaa South Second, a was second in the list sold for AED 75 million in Island 2, and thirdly it was a sold for AED 70 million in Al Thanayah Fourth.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 2.91 billion, with the highest being a land in Jabal Ali Industrial Second, mortgaged for AED 511 million.

79 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 452 million.