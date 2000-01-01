du Achieves Major Milestone In Next-Generation 5G Technology Implementation #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Download our Media Kit

Restaurants

Education


 





Home / News /
   

du Achieves Major Milestone In Next-Generation 5G Technology Implementation
(11 August 2023)

  

du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), today announced that it has started deploying multi-carrier aggregation technologies within its commercial wireless network.

The new innovation involves aggregating 3 carriers of 100 Mhz each within C-Band and 2.6 Ghz band. The aggregation of carriers will mean that the network will be capable of delivering 3 times data speeds than what is available currently to users in the UAE.

The mainstay of the multi-carrier aggregation will be Home wireless services, a service which was introduced to UAE market by du in 2021 and instantly became a hit and garnered thousands of users in a short time.

As a next phase of the wireless home broadband service which can support futuristic uses requiring high bandwidth and low latency such as artificial intelligence, 8K video streaming, metaverse and UHD cloud gaming, du has initiated this multi-carrier aggregation deployment. This innovation will enable du’s subscribers to continue enjoying the bandwidth intensive applications without worry.

Saleem Al Blooshi, Chief Technology Officer, du, said, “Since inception, du has placed immense importance on continuously enhancing the user experience and has been staying ahead of the curve when it comes to connectivity demands of UAE consumers. We anticipate that in near future average bandwidth demands of users will increase multi-folds. Multi-carrier aggregation is a proven way to enhance the peak and average throughputs of wireless networks and thus we embarked on this journey. This deployment shows our unwavering commitment towards UAE’s plan to enable greater use of technology and innovation in every part of our lives in the country.”.

du was the first operator in the UAE to introduce 4G based home wireless services and was also the first to introduce 5G based home wireless services. With this deployment, du will also soon offer 3CC enabled advanced 5G home wireless services. A service which is capable to support futuristic use cases such as AI, metaverse, Extended Reality (XR) gaming and (XR) meetings which are expected to become widespread within next 12 months due to recent announcements by some popular technology ecosystem players.

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance