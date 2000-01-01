Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, organised a virtual meeting recently that brought together members of the Nurseries Business Group with representatives from Dubai Municipality to explore the opportunities and challenges facing the nursery sector. The productive online session came as part of the chamber’s ongoing drive to enhance the competitiveness of nurseries in the emirate by serving as a bridge between the public and private sectors. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented, “As the foundation of our children’s education, nurseries represent a pivotal part of today’s society and play a vital role in shaping the future. We are pleased to have brought together key stakeholders through this meeting to discuss ways to enhance the nursery ecosystem and improve the performance of the sector. Dubai Chambers remains committed to providing a platform for constructive mutual dialogue between the private sector and government entities that enables us to explore ways to capitalise on opportunities and overcome the challenges facing diverse economic sectors.” Proposals put forward by the business group during the meeting included the development of comprehensive guidelines and unified regulations for all types of nurseries, initiating consultations with nurseries before the introduction of new regulations or legislation, and reviewing parking requirements for nurseries. Dubai Chamber of Commerce plays a crucial role in supporting business groups by facilitating a transparent two-way dialogue between government entities and the private sector. Business groups are instrumental in recommending policy changes to improve a sector’s competitiveness and attractiveness while promoting international best practices and supporting economic growth. They form a key component in addressing policy matters, enhancing the competitiveness of their respective sectors and ultimately boosting their contribution to Dubai’s economy.