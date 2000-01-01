The platform offers a comprehensive range of services and solutions designed to empower business groups and councils, support their activities, and enhance their effectiveness and efficiency.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has hosted an awareness raising session on the numerous competitive advantages offered as part of the Business Sectors Platform, which was launched earlier this year to enhance the performance and efficiency of business groups and councils. The Business Sectors Platform provides a comprehensive collection of integrated services and innovative solutions designed to empower business groups and councils, support their activities, and boost their effectiveness. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “Business groups and councils play a vital role in shaping Dubai’s dynamic business environment by ensuring the representation of all industries, facilitating productive dialogue between private sector stakeholders and government entities, and addressing policy issues to enhance the competitiveness of their sectors. The Business Sectors Platform is one of the smart initiatives launched that enables us to provide all the tools business groups and councils need to achieve their goals and further enhance their positive contribution to Dubai's economic development.” The platform offers a range of value-added services, including a comprehensive digital library of laws, legislation, and regulations that allows business groups and councils to share comments, suggestions, and recommendations. It also enables access to convenient online services for licensing and renewal, helping users to save time by simplifying procedures. The Business Sectors Platform provides all of the tools and integrated administrative support needed by business groups and councils to establish and manage their activities effectively, including the ability to book halls and meeting rooms at Dubai Chambers' headquarters online and free of charge. Users also benefit from access to a range of specialised training programmes on topics such as establishing the digital presence of business groups and councils, technology, and data analysis. The platform offers access to advanced cloud solutions, which are provided by the chamber's strategic partner Zoho. These include more than 40 end-to-end cloud-based solutions tailored specifically to the needs of business groups and councils in areas such as CRM services, sales, memberships, finance, operations, and marketing. During the webinar, Zoho representatives provided a comprehensive overview on how the digital transformation platform can be utilised to enable business groups to manage their entire operations within the cloud. In addition to strengthening the strategic partnership between the public and private sectors, the Business Sectors Platform facilitates enhanced communication between the chamber and business groups and councils, further consolidating its role as the voice of Dubai’s dynamic business community.