DEWA Participates In ’Digital School’s Donate Your Own Device’ Campaign
(23 September 2023)

  

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is participating in the “DYOD: Donate Your Own Device” campaign.

The campaign was launched by the Digital School, under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, in collaboration with the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC).

It aims to collect 10,000 used electronic devices from individual and institutional donors, to be refurbished and recycled through partnerships with specialised institutions. This educational, humanitarian, and environmental initiative empowers students of the Digital School by enabling their access to education, especially those facing difficulties in obtaining electronic devices. Until the mid of September 2023, DEWA’s employees donated over 100 used electronic devices to support underprivileged students of the Digital School worldwide.

“DEWA’s participation in the Donate Your Own Device campaign aligns with the circular economy model adopted by DEWA to contribute to achieving many global, federal, and local strategies and goals. These include the UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030, the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, the UAE Circular Economy Policy 2031, and the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050. We raise awareness and provide individuals and organisations with the necessary tools to adopt appropriate sustainable practices and solutions for managing, reusing, and recycling electronic waste in line with the United Nations’ recommendations to maximise the benefits from the entire life cycle of electronic and electrical equipment,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“We praise the efforts of the Digital School to provide education opportunities to underprivileged students worldwide in accordance with the highest educational standards through digital learning solutions and enable them to access learning opportunities. DEWA is keen to support the UAE’s efforts and initiatives in the Year of Sustainability. DEWA is committed to enhance the national and global efforts to realise the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030, including Goal 4: Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all. DEWA spares no effort to achieve the directives of the wise leadership to extend a helping hand to all, elevate societies, and support comprehensive sustainable development for all peoples,” added Al Tayer.

Participating organisations are awarded Green Contribution Certificates in Sustainability and Recycling from Ecyclex and ReLoop.

