If you are due to visit Dubai then you will know what a fantastic experience this can be. With that in mind, if you are nervous about your trip or if you want to make sure that you have the best time then you need to keep these top travel hacks in mind. Source: Pexels (CC0 License) Visit during Winter Believe it or not, the best time for you to visit Dubai would be between November and February. The weather tends to be a lot cooler during this time and although you might like it hot, the last thing you need is for it to be unbearable. Even though Dubai tends to be a little busier during months like this, you will be glad for the nice weather. If you want to go on a high-end vacation, then you may want to check out these luxury travel tips. Pack Summer Clothes Dubai has a very hot climate, so you need to make sure that you pack some light clothes. This is the best way for you to stay cool. Some of the items you need to pack include a sun hat, some sunglasses and some swimwear so you can take a dip when you want. Little things like this can help you make your vacation way more enjoyable, so make sure that you keep that in mind when the time comes for you to pack. Dress Conservatively If you are a female traveller, then try and opt for clothes that do not expose much of your skin. You need clothes that cover both your shoulders and your knees. If you don’t then you may find that you end up offending locals, and this is the last thing you need. Dubai is a conservative country, so it’s important to be mindful of this. If you are a male tourist then you can wear whatever you like, but try and at least make sure it’s classy. Take Documents If you are a tourist and you are visiting Dubai then you will have to take certain documents with you. You will need to have these on your person at all times. These documents happen to include your passport and travel insurance. All tourists that go to Dubai must have this, as it covers medical expenses as well as any potential personal accident claims. Making Payments Cash, credit cards, debit cards and even online payments are accepted in Dubai. In addition to this, you can pay for your services and goods in US dollars if you want. If you have Euros with you then this is not an issue. It doesn’t matter whether you are a resident or whether you are a tourist in the country for the first time because one thing Dubai is known for is being accommodated when it comes to payments, so you don’t have anything to worry about there. Just make sure that you get your currency exchanged before you go if you want to make sure that you get the best rates.