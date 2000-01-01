Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) organised the 16th Public Health and Safety Week. This is part of DEWA’s social responsibility and its efforts to promote a culture of health and safety within society to preserve lives and property. DEWA organised a series of innovative workshops, interactive activities, competitions, and educational games at its stand in City Centre Mirdif, to highlight the latest and best international practices in health and safety. “We work to achieve the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031 and promote healthy lifestyles to make Emirati society the healthiest and happiest society. DEWA is at the forefront of sustainable utilities, fully abiding by all local and international environmental and health & safety requirements and specifications. We are keen to keep pace with developments in occupational health and safety to provide a safe and healthy work environment. We also raise society’s awareness of health, safety, and environmental standards to become positive practices adopted by the public in their daily lives. In line with our Integrated Administrative Systems Policy, we are committed to effectively implementing quality, health, safety and environmental management systems to raise health and safety standards in all our projects and operations,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA. “DEWA’s efforts in health and safety have been crowned by winning the Supreme Achievement Award 2022 from the British Safety Council, considered the most prestigious award worldwide in health, safety, and the environment. This was in recognition of DEWA winning the Globe of Honour for Environment and the Sword of Honour for Health and Safety, for 11 consecutive years. In 2022, DEWA won the Globe of Honour for the 11th time and the Sword of Honour for the 15th time,” added Al Tayer. “The Public Health and Safety Week aims to raise the awareness of the new generation and all members of society about public health and home safety rules, and the necessary precautions to prevent accidents at home, fires, or water leaks. It also aims to showcase how to act smart and effectively in emergency situations, and ways to avoid electrical hazards. Experts specialised in health and safety also provide tips about health and safety, good nutrition, and practices to childproof homes to protect children from accidents, serious injuries, and more,” said Dr. Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of Business Support and Human Resources at DEWA.