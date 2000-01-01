DEWA Organises 16th Public Health And Safety Week #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Download our Media Kit

Restaurants

Education


 





Home / News /
   

DEWA Organises 16th Public Health And Safety Week
(14 October 2023)

  

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) organised the 16th Public Health and Safety Week. This is part of DEWA’s social responsibility and its efforts to promote a culture of health and safety within society to preserve lives and property.

DEWA organised a series of innovative workshops, interactive activities, competitions, and educational games at its stand in City Centre Mirdif, to highlight the latest and best international practices in health and safety.

“We work to achieve the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031 and promote healthy lifestyles to make Emirati society the healthiest and happiest society. DEWA is at the forefront of sustainable utilities, fully abiding by all local and international environmental and health & safety requirements and specifications. We are keen to keep pace with developments in occupational health and safety to provide a safe and healthy work environment. We also raise society’s awareness of health, safety, and environmental standards to become positive practices adopted by the public in their daily lives. In line with our Integrated Administrative Systems Policy, we are committed to effectively implementing quality, health, safety and environmental management systems to raise health and safety standards in all our projects and operations,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“DEWA’s efforts in health and safety have been crowned by winning the Supreme Achievement Award 2022 from the British Safety Council, considered the most prestigious award worldwide in health, safety, and the environment. This was in recognition of DEWA winning the Globe of Honour for Environment and the Sword of Honour for Health and Safety, for 11 consecutive years. In 2022, DEWA won the Globe of Honour for the 11th time and the Sword of Honour for the 15th time,” added Al Tayer.

“The Public Health and Safety Week aims to raise the awareness of the new generation and all members of society about public health and home safety rules, and the necessary precautions to prevent accidents at home, fires, or water leaks. It also aims to showcase how to act smart and effectively in emergency situations, and ways to avoid electrical hazards. Experts specialised in health and safety also provide tips about health and safety, good nutrition, and practices to childproof homes to protect children from accidents, serious injuries, and more,” said Dr. Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of Business Support and Human Resources at DEWA.

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance