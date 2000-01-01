Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President And CEO Of Dubai Chambers Statement On Expand North Star #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President And CEO Of Dubai Chambers Statement On Expand North Star
(16 October 2023)

  

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “Organising Expand North Star supports Dubai’s ambitious plans for digital transformation and consolidates the emirate’s position as a leading global hub for advanced technologies. This landmark event creates an ideal platform to bring together key stakeholders from the public and private sectors, investors, business accelerators, and startups that will enable us to unlock the full potential of the digital economy and achieve the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33). The UAE’s digital economy is on track to exceed US$ 140 billion by 2031 with support from Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers. Expand North Star forms an essential part of our strategy to attract 300 digital startups to Dubai by 2024, in line with our strategic priorities and drive to shape the emirate’s digital future.”

