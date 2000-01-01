Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), held a meeting with Angelica Schempp, Consul-General of Switzerland in Dubai, and discussed fostering collaboration in the clean and renewable energy, energy efficiency, and water sectors.

During the meeting, which took place at DEWA's head office, Al Tayer emphasised the shared commitment to advancing the global transition towards sustainable and clean energy solutions.

He added that this partnership will not only benefit the UAE and Switzerland but also contribute to the global effort to mitigate the impacts of climate change.

Al Tayer highlighted DEWA's achievements, initiatives, and renewable and clean energy projects. One of DEWA's key projects is the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world with a planned capacity of 5,000 megawatts (MW) by 2030.

He highlighted the significance of innovation and digital transformation. He discussed the potential for collaboration in harnessing cutting-edge technologies to improve the efficiency and sustainability of energy and water systems.

The two sides discussed the potential for knowledge sharing and collaboration in developing and deploying clean and renewable energy sources. The exchange of expertise and technology will play a crucial role in achieving a cleaner and more sustainable energy landscape.

Schempp commended DEWA's efforts in developing renewable energy projects, thanking Al Tayer for the opportunity to discuss potential cooperation and strengthen bilateral relations.