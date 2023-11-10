Summary Of Weekly Real Estate Transactions For The Week Ending 10 November 2023 #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Download our Media Kit

Restaurants

Education


 





Home / News /
   

Summary Of Weekly Real Estate Transactions For The Week Ending 10 November 2023
(10 November 2023)

  

The real estate and properties transactions valued at 10.3 billion in total during the week ending 10 November 2023. The sum of transactions was 1,782.

 396 plots were sold for AED 3.99 billion, 1,386 apartments and villas were sold for AED 3.41 billion.

 The top three transactions were a land in Me'Aisem Second sold for AED 123.66 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 97 million in Al Safouh Second, and a land sold for AED 88.25 million in Wadi Al Safa 2 in third place.

Wadi Al Safa 2 recorded the most transactions for this week by 79 sales transactions worth AED 535.96 million, followed by Palm Jabal Ali with 73 sales transactions worth AED 1.62 billion, and Me'Aisem Second with 61 sales transactions worth AED 740.77 million in third place.

 The top three transfers for apartments and villas were a was sold for AED 360 million in Marsa Dubai, a was second in the list sold for AED 53 million in Palm Jumeirah, and thirdly it was a villa sold for AED 42.8 million in Me'Aisem First.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 1.86 billion, with the highest being a land in Nad Al Hamar, mortgaged for AED 264.14 million.

142 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 1 billion.

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance