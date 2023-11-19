This year’s DP World Tour Championship, Dubai attracted in excess of 79,000 spectators over the course of the event – the most in the history of the tournament and a more than 14 per cent increase on last year. Record crowds were welcomed on each of the four days of the tournament, which marked the 15th edition of the event, held at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai from 16-19 November 2023. Denmark’s Nicolai Højgaard won his first Rolex Series title in style with a closing 64, giving him a two-shot victory ahead of Ryder Cup team-mates Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland, and third round leader Matt Wallace. Attendance figures weren’t the only record to be broken however, with Wallace firing an incredible course record 12 under par 60 on day three of the tournament. Tom Phillips, Head of Middle East for the DP World Tour, said: “This year’s DP World Tour Championship was a fantastic success and we’re delighted to have welcomed a record number of spectators over the course of the event, despite challenges with the weather on the Thursday into Friday. This reflects the huge interest in the event’s on- and off-course entertainment offering, as well as the continued growth of golf in the UAE and region.” With the 15th edition of the DP World Tour Championship coming to a close, the tournament across its history has now seen… 6 hole-in-ones

hole-in-ones 298 eagles

eagles 13,622 birdies

birdies 38,782 pars

pars 240,793 shots ever taken at the DP World Tour Championship

shots ever taken at the DP World Tour Championship 102,101 putts ever taken at the DP World Tour Championship

putts ever taken at the DP World Tour Championship 4,374 bunker shots

bunker shots 2,274 sand saves

sand saves Longest putt of 77 feet

Longest drive of 387 yards

Lowest round of 60

248 different players who have participated

different players who have participated 10 different winners

different winners 8 years as a Rolex Series event

years as a Rolex Series event 1 playoff (2010)

playoff (2010) 1 three-time winner (Jon Rahm 2017, 2019 and 2022)

three-time winner (Jon Rahm 2017, 2019 and 2022) 3 two-time winners (Matt Fitzpatrick 2016 and 2020; Rory McIlroy 2012 and 2015; Henrik Stenson 2013 and 2014)