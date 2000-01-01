Your Dubai Art Tour Itinerary #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Your Dubai Art Tour Itinerary
(20 December 2023)

  

Dubai, a city known for its architectural marvels and luxurious lifestyle, also harbors a rich and vibrant art scene that often goes unexplored. 

This bustling metropolis, nestled in the heart of the desert, has become a magnet for an eclectic mix of traditional and modern art forms. 

Dubai acts at the confluence of Western and Eastern styles, combining work from the Gulf Nations and North Africa with world-class artists from across Europe, North America, and Asia. There are few art scenes that bring together international work to the extent you’ll find in Dubai. 

Join us on a captivating journey as we explore Dubai's most eminent art galleries, each offering a unique glimpse into this upcoming art hotspot. 

EDEN Gallery, Dubai

Location: Fashion Avenue - The Dubai Mall 

Eden Gallery in Dubai, located on the prestigious Fashion Avenue of The Dubai Mall, is a fantastic destination for contemporary fine artworks

This gallery spans over 11,000 square feet and is strategically positioned near the world-renowned Burj Khalifa. Its expansive space is dedicated to showcasing Eden's globally acclaimed contemporary artworks, making it one of the UAE's largest and most prominent art galleries. 

The gallery is celebrated for its vibrant and eye-catching art collections. Eden Gallery features an impressive lineup of contemporary artists, such as Alec Monopoly, David Kracov, Angelo Accardi, Gal Yosef, Eduardo Kobra, Dorit Levinstein, and Yoel Benharrouche. 

These internationally acclaimed artists are known for their distinct and innovative approaches to contemporary art, ranging from dynamic murals and 3D sculptures to mixed media paintings and intricate metal works.

Among the notable artworks at Eden Gallery are the mesmerizing 3D metal wall sculptures by David Kracov, including pieces like "My Heart Is All a Flutter" and "Heart Beats." Angelo Accardi's mixed media paintings, such as "I Want to Take a Ride" and "Bruce and Snoop," display a beautiful blend of contemporary and classical aesthetics.

The gallery's collection includes a broad range of art forms, from paintings and sculptures to shadow boxes, mixed media, papercuts, photography, and 3D wall sculptures. 

Eden Gallery’s diversity in artwork types highlights the gallery's commitment to showcasing a wide range of contemporary artistic expressions.

For more information and to explore the artworks at Eden Gallery Dubai, you can visit their official website.

Lawrie Shabibi Art Gallery

Location: Unit 21, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai 

This minimalist gallery showcases a wonderful array of Middle Eastern contemporary art. It provides a platform for both established and emerging artists from both North Africa, the Gulf Nations, and all across the Middle East.

Lawrie Shabibi is not just about displaying art – the gallery also organizes art historical exhibitions and engages in discussions, making it a hub for cultural interaction and art education.

It’s a sleek, smart, and soothing space that brings authentic work to Dubai. 

Opera Art Gallery

Location: Gate Village, Building 3 - 03 Sheikh Zayed Rd

Opera Gallery is known for its international contemporary and modern art collection. It features works from renowned artists like Marc Chagall, Salvador Dalí, and Fernando Botero. This stunning gallery brings world-class art to Dubai. 

Expect a sublime blend of sculptures, paintings, and mixed media pieces from globally renowned artists. 

The gallery’s diverse collection offers something for every taste, from classic to avant-garde styles​​​​​​. It’s one of 12 coveted Opera galleries worldwide. 

Green Art Gallery

Location: 8 17th Street – Al Quoz, Dubai 

The Green Art Gallery has a history of showcasing significant works by modern Arab masters, making it a vital participant in the regional art scene. 

Participating in international and regional art fairs, Green Art Gallery represents a fusion of historical and contemporary art, bridging traditional and modern cultural and aesthetic interpretations​​​​.

Ayyam Gallery

Location: Unit B11, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz 8 Street, Dubai 

Ayyam Gallery is known for providing a platform for emerging artists while showcasing the work of seasoned professionals, making it an eclectic space for contemporary art of all stripes. It’s also a leading artist agency that platforms new and upcoming artists. 

The gallery's participation in high-end exhibitions worldwide underlines its commitment to promoting contemporary art, with a focus on Middle Eastern artists​​​​​​.

Meem Gallery

Location: Umm Suqeim Road, Barsha 2, Dubai 

Meem Gallery specializes in Arabic art and modern Islamic art, featuring a mix of paintings, sculptures, and prints with Arabic calligraphy and motifs.

The gallery is known for hosting exhibitions and art fairs and is an ideal venue for selling original art pieces. It plays a prominent role in promoting art from the Middle Eastern region, Iran, and North Africa​​.

Summary

Dubai museums and art galleries are some of the world’s best, and the impressions left by the city's dynamic art scene will stay with you. 

From the contemporary masterpieces at Eden Gallery to the cultural tapestries of Tashkeel, each gallery visited is a testament to Dubai's burgeoning status as a global art hub. 

The city's galleries exhibit artistic brilliance and narrate stories of cultural fusion, innovation, and the human experience. Whether you are an art aficionado or a curious traveler, Dubai’s art galleries offer a journey through time, emotion, and imagination, leaving you enriched and inspired. 

As the city continues to evolve, its art scene promises to be a beacon of creativity, beckoning art lovers from across the globe to explore its depths and surprises.

