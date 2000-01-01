flydubai Launches Flights To Mombasa In Kenya #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
flydubai Launches Flights To Mombasa In Kenya
(18 January 2024)

  

flydubai inaugurated its flights to Mombasa in Kenya on 17th January. With the start of the four-times-weekly service to Mombasa, flydubai has grown its network in Africa to 12 destinations in 11 countries.

With the start of flights to Mombasa, flydubai becomes the first UAE national carrier to operate direct flights from Dubai to the coastal city in southeast Kenya.

Speaking at the press conference, Sudhir Sreedharan, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations (UAE, GCC, Subcontinent and Africa) at flydubai, said, “flydubai’s inaugural flight to Mombasa reflects our commitment to further strengthening our network in Africa and to providing our passengers with more options for convenient travel to one of East Africa’s most attractive destinations. The start of operations will serve the growing Kenyan community in the UAE, support trade between our two countries and provide passengers from the UAE and from across the growing flydubai network with access to a gateway to explore the tourism offering in Kenya.”

Henry Ogoye, Ag. Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Kenya Airports Authority, said, “Today marks a significant milestone in the ever-changing aviation landscape in our beloved country. The arrival of flydubai to Moi International Airport not only enhances connectivity between our nations but also represents a testament to the vibrant and growing partnership between Kenya and the UAE.”

“Moi International Airport has long been a gateway to East Africa, fostering economic growth, tourism, and cultural exchange. With the introduction of flydubai, we are opening new doors of opportunity for both business and leisure travellers. The seamless connectivity this airline provides will undoubtedly strengthen our ties and facilitate trade and experiences between our two nations,” added Ogoye.

