Museum Of The Future Hosts Professor Oussama Khatib For Immersive 'Future Talks' Session
Museum Of The Future Hosts Professor Oussama Khatib For Immersive ’Future Talks’ Session
(19 January 2024)

  

The Museum of the Future will host Professor Oussama Khatib from Stanford Robotics Lab for a Future Talk and documentary screening on 22nd January 2024. The session will focus on the OceanOneK underwater robot and insights gained from extensive research in the world's oceans.

The Future Talk session will be followed by a screening of the documentary "OceanOneK: The Robot of the Abyss," offering an in-depth perspective on the robot's groundbreaking journey and successes in unexplored sea depths. The session aims to provide insight into cutting-edge technologies shaping the future of underwater exploration, offering a unique opportunity to learn about uncharted territories beneath the waves. Whether a marine enthusiast, tech aficionado, or simply curious about ocean wonders, the session promises to be an unforgettable experience.

Professor Oussama Khatib will be presenting a session at the Museum of the Future, delving into the world of underwater discovery. The event is free to attend and offers a chance to witness the future of space exploration. To secure a spot and for more information, visit the museum's website.

