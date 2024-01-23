The World of Coffee 2024 is set to kick off tomorrow at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). Organised by DXB LIVE, the integrated event management and experiential agency of DWTC, and the International Coffee Association, the premier event will take place in Za'abeel Halls 4, 5, and 6 of DWTC, with over 1,650 exhibitors and brands from 51 countries, including seven national pavilions. Visitors will have a unique opportunity to learn about the newest developments, products, and services associated with the coffee industry during the third edition of the exhibition, which runs until January 23rd, 2024. The exhibition will serve as an ideal platform to share experiences, knowledge, and ideas with partners, suppliers, and buyers from around the world. Shouq Bin Redha, Exhibition Manager of World of Coffee Dubai 2024, said, “This global event will highlight the big growth and development of the UAE’s coffee industry as a whole, particularly in Dubai. Dubai's hosting of this event is a testament to its pivotal role as a regional and global hub in this sector. We look forward to welcoming exhibitors, visitors, and participants who share the passion for coffee, and hope that the exhibition will provide attendees with exceptional experiences, interactive events, as well as opportunities for collaboration and networking.” Several leading companies and brands from around the world are set to participate in the exhibition. Over 60 percent of these are companies and brands participating for the third time in a row, including those from Brazil, Colombia, France, Ethiopia, Greece, Turkey, Switzerland, Netherlands, Sweden, Spain, Romania, Singapore, Qatar, Panama, Oman, Mexico, South Korea, Jordan, Indonesia, India, Georgia, Denmark, Czech Republic, Bolivia, Belgium, Austria, China, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States of America, as well as Saudi Arabia.